JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 2.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.60. Approximately 999,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,776,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

