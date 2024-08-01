JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 2.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.60. Approximately 999,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,776,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
