JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.96 and last traded at $53.04. 1,312,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,782,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.