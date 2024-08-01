JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMBGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 82,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 29,791 shares.The stock last traded at $39.35 and had previously closed at $39.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPMB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

