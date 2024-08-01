Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,780 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 ($21.87) to GBX 1,780 ($22.90) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,119 ($14.39) to GBX 1,336 ($17.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
