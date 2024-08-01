Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 21,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $194,174.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,279,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 919,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,608. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.