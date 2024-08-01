KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 195.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,413 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KB traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $63.48. 152,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,504. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

