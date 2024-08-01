Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target to $16.50

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

USCB Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USCB stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $327.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.40. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,408 shares in the company, valued at $963,219.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,053,627.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,600 shares of company stock worth $200,356. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in USCB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,306,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in USCB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in USCB Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 58,365 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

