Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

