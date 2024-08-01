Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.75. 13,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,974. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.07. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $459.35. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.55.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

