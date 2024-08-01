Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 75,731 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,731 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $697.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

