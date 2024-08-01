Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 229,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of First Foundation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $25,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 38,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $7.01 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $396.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

