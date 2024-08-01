Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,735 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,569,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.56. 7,650,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,245,278. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

