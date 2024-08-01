Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,279,000 after purchasing an additional 944,920 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,519. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.05. 3,373,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.