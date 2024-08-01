Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 3.4 %
Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
