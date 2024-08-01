Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 100,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,078.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,443 shares of company stock worth $20,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.