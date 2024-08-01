Komodo Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.16 million and $1.71 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,238,544 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

