Kujira (KUJI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $854,864.30

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $96.74 million and approximately $854,864.30 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001387 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.98623919 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $771,084.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

