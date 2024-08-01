Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $1,000.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,010.35.

LRCX traded down $51.10 on Thursday, reaching $870.14. The company had a trading volume of 558,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $945.51. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,999 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

