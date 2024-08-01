LandWolf (SOL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.59 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $96.31 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,960,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,960,607 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,960,621.32654. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00987769 USD and is down -20.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,575,180.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

