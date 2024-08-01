Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 595.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,956,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $26,346,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lantheus by 25.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 394,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

