Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Acquires A$15,200.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($9,934.64).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($22,875.82).

On Friday, June 21st, Marc Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($22,875.82).

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

