Lbp Am Sa Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,504 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,844. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

ZWS stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. 1,184,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.