Lbp Am Sa Has $3.37 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. UBS Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,936.82.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock traded down $62.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,606.06. 590,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,307. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,647.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,619.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

