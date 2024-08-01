Lbp Am Sa Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 166.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.1 %

PulteGroup stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,955. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

