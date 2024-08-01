Lbp Am Sa Sells 15,500 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth about $18,158,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Embraer by 88.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Embraer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Embraer Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ERJ traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,691. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

