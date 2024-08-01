Lbp Am Sa Sells 24,275 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,275 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $350.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,461. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $356.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.82 and a 200 day moving average of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

