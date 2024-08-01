Lbp Am Sa Sells 28,965 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,965 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,458,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

