Lbp Am Sa Takes $3.70 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.00. 10,446,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,570. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,739 shares of company stock worth $119,773,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

