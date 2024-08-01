LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
LendingClub Stock Performance
NYSE LC traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 3,552,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,008. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 2.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.
