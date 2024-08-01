LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Down 3.1%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.74 and last traded at $54.00. Approximately 6,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 244,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

LendingTree Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

