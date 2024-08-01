Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,848 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,944,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,093,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

