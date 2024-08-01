LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $140.27.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.