LimeWire Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $68.59 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,875,387 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,875,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.25337806 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $7,247,292.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

