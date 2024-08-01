Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Up 22.2%

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 60,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 34,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lithium ION Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

About Lithium ION Energy

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of approximately 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.

Featured Articles

