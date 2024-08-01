Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,543. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,938 shares of company stock worth $2,545,503 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

