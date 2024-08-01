Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

LPX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $98.90.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

