LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.79. LSB Industries shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 152,207 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.35 million, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.64.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in LSB Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,207.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

