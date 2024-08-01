LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.33

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 132136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYTS

LSI Industries Trading Up 5.2 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $496.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 37.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.