LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Announces Earnings Results

Aug 1st, 2024

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

LTC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,585. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

