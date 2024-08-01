LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

LTC stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

Earnings History for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.