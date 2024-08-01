LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

LTC stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

