Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.39. 6,288,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 32,122,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 227,908 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after buying an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

