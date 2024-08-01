Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.02

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 103853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCBC

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $509.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.