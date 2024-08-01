Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 8,046,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 60,915,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,625 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

