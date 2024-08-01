Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:VAC traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. 616,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,429. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

