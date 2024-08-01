Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.900-6.450 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,920. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
