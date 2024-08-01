Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.900-6.450 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,920. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.