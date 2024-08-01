Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.27

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

LON MVI opened at GBX 96 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.62. Marwyn Value Investors has a one year low of GBX 76 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 102.97 ($1.32). The company has a market capitalization of £53.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

