Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Down 0%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $435.42 and last traded at $437.99. 444,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,477,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.31. The company has a market capitalization of $415.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,604,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,133,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

