Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,396. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 457.93% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

