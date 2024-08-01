MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Up 3.8%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 75,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 821,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.