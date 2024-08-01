McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $262.40 and last traded at $264.21. 523,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,514,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

