Medallion Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MBNKP)

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Medallion Bank has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Medallion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MBNKP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $24.94. 1,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Medallion Bank has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

